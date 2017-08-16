Famous names from Irish music headline charity event in memory of Fr Martin

Have your say

Famous names from the Irish music scene are to perform at a special concert in memory of the late Fr Martin McAlinden.

Fr McAlinden, a very popular Lurgan priest, passed away last year at the age of just 51.

Tony Allen of Foster and Allen fame is to headline the gig at Lurgan’s Ashburn Hotel next month, organised to raise funds for Lurgan and Moyraverty Lourdes Committee and the NI Hospice.

All the way from Galway, Eddie Carey will also be peforming at the Grand Charity Cabaret and Dance event which will be hosted and compered by Sean Wallace.

The hugely popular Farmer Dan will also be performing as will Chief Gold Eagle Kevin Kearney.

Ailish McBride from Donegal will be taking part in the cabaret which will feature entertainment with Gene Fitzpatrick.

The event will be on September 1 with tickets costing just £12.

There will also be a Sponsored Walk in memory of Fr Martin at Craigavon Watersports Centre on Sunday August 27 at 3pm, led by Craigavon priest Fr Maginn, with all funds raised also going to the two charities.

For more information and tickets call 07515713495