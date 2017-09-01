Fined £75 for a speeding offence

A 31-year-old woman was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Sanda Usane, The Fairways, Portadown, was also given three points.

The court heard that on January 30 this year she was detected travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the Armagh Road, Portadown.

A fixed penalty was offered but she failed to take it up.

Usane appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offence.