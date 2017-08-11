Fined £75 for speeding offence

A 41-year-old woman was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
Patricia Heaney, Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, was also given three points.
She was detected driving at 43mph in a 30mph zone.
The detection was made on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown on November 7 last year.
She did not appear but in a letter to the court she said she attempted to pay the fixed penalty but was too late.
