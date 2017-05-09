Fined for driving through red traffic light

A 41-year-old man was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving through a red light.

Derek William Wright, Broomhill, Portadown, was also given three penalty points for breach of a traffic sign on December 14 last year.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £75. The court heard that at 8.30pm the defendant was seen by police as he drove through a red light at the junction of the Armagh Road and Mahon Road in Portadown.

A fixed penalty was issued and this had the requirement that he had to produce both parts of his licence.

Wright attended at Portadown police station on December 18 to say that he had to apply for a new licence.

On February 6 he still had not produced the licence and told police it had arrived the previous Friday but he was not able to make it to Portadown to produce it.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the breach of the traffic sign was due to momentary inattention.