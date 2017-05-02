Flush Place resurfacing plan welcomed after many complaints

The planned resurfacing of Flush Place in Lurgan has been welcomed by DUP MLA Carla Lockhart.

She said: “Flush Place has long been neglected and has multiple area where the road surface is dangerous for cyclists.

“With the Millennium Way works nearing completion Transport NI have confirmed to the Upper Bann representative that works will commence soon on the repair of the road.”

She went on: “This an issue I have been lobbying on for some time.

“The road is in a very poor state of repair and I am delighted that the works will now commence.

“I have had many complaints about the junction in particular and drive on it every day myself.

“It is long overdue and motorists and cyclists alike will welcome this.

“Transport NI have been working to improve the road network around Lurgan and this is another important piece in the jigsaw. I would encourage them to keep making progress and I will continue to lobby on behalf of my constituents.”