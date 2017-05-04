Footballer Shea discharged from Spanish hospital

An 11-year-old Lurgan schoolboy, who was seriously injured during a football match in Spain, has been discharged from hospital.

Shea Murphy had been taking part in a special international tournament in Salou when he was hurt during a game.

Shea Murphy who is in hospital in Spain after being seriously injured during a football tournament

The St Francis’ Primary School pupil was rushed to intensive care at a hospital in Barcelona almost two weeks ago.

His father Tuda, a former Cayman Islands international, explained: “He was in nets. I thought he was just winded but he went down.”

He said the Spanish equivalent of St John’s Ambulance were quickly on hand. “They got him to hospital in Salou straight away.”

Shea had a scan and doctors there sent him straight to one of the top children’s hospitals in Barcelona.

Shea Murphy with his mum Nadine and dad Tuda

“He has a fractured or torn kidney,” Tuda explained.

Mum Nadine, who plays for Crusaders and works for the Irish Football Association, posted a photograph of her young son this afternoon, revealing Shea had been discharged from hospital.

Pictured with a huge pizza, chips and ketchup, Shea is ‘super excited to have a proper meal as you can tell from the pic (sic)’.

“We have to wait on a medical escort arriving to bring us home, but I think we will tolerate the wait alright,” said Nadine.

She told the Mail they hope to get home on Saturday. “We can’t wait,” she said.

At the weekend, she wished Shea’s team Lurgan Town Under 12’s good luck in the NIBFA final.

“They even made a poster so that Shea is right there with them #Heartsonthesleeve,” said Nadine.

His dad Tuda said Shea had been so disappointed that he was not going to be playing in the Final.

“He said he would rather it have happened to him than another member of the team,” said Tuda, adding: “They are a close-knit team.”