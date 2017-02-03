Funeral arrangements for the late Darren Lennon

The funeral is to take place this weekend of the late Darren Lennon from Craigavon.

Mr Lennon passed away suddenly on Wednesday aged just 39 years old.

A father of five, Mr Lennon was the husband of Victoria and lived at Old Court Manor.

He was also the loving daddy of Shea, Kirsten, Reece, Ethan and Tiarna.

His funeral will be on Sunday at 10 45am from his late residence to St Anthony’s Church for 11 30am Requiem Mass.

His interment will be held afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery Lurgan.

His passing has been very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters and family circle.

Darren had been the subject of a missing persons appeal, having been missing since Monday.

Posting on social media his wife Vicky confirmed the sad news of his passing.

She said: “Just to let all and friends and family know that Darren Lennon has passed away.

“I would like to thank all friends and family for your support and generosity at such a sad time.

“I’m sorry if I’m unable to respond to everybody but I’m currently just trying to support my beloved children through this tragedy... thank you all xxxx.”

The family have requested family flowers only, however if anyone wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers, send it to Cancer Research c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67