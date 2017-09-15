Funeral for Man City fan from Co Armagh who died following game

The funeral of a Co Armagh man who died suddenly after watching his beloved Man City play Liverpool in Manchester last Saturday has taken place in Lurgan.

Jerome McAreavey was a member of the Gilford Manchester City Supporters Club.

It is understood the father-of-four 73-year-old suffered a suspected heart attack while travelling home with his son and two young grandsons.

A widower, Mr McAreavey had been a special needs teacher before becoming an educational psychologist.

His funeral took place on Friday at St Peter’s Church in Lurgan with burial afterwards in St Colman’s cemetery.

Tributes poured in for Mr McAreavey who had been a member of several football supporters clubs.

The Man City supporters club in Gilford said: “Such sad news. The Gilford club have lost someone special. Jerome you were one in a million, an absolute gentleman who looked after everybody at games, generous, no fuss, a bubbly wee character, who loved City and his hometown club Glenavon FC.

“An absolute pleasure to have in our club, and will be sorely missed by all the members, friends and those that knew him. Condolences to all the McAreavey family circle at this sad time.

Glenavon Football Club said: “It is with great sadness that we have to record the passing of another of our life life-long supporters with the sudden death at the weekend of Jerome McAreavey.

“A dedicated member and treasurer of the William Walker GSC, and a regular supporter at all our games, Jerome was instrumental in producing the souvenir booklet which celebrated the Walker Club’s 50th Anniversary in 2015.”

Jerome was the husband of the late Maura and father of Judith, Jonathan, Jillian and Damien, father-in-law of John, Nuala, Kevin and Lisa, and grandfather to Michael, Peter, Padraic, Caoimhe, Killian, Daniel, Niamh, Jake and Dara.