Funeral for the late Tiernan Green this afternoon

Hundreds of mourners are expected at the funeral today of popular young Derrymacash man Tiernan Green.

Mr Green was just 20 years old when he passed away on Tuesday at his home in Coleman Park.

After news of his passing, social media was flooded with messages of heartfelt sorrow, shock and tributes to the popular young man.

Tiernan was the dearly beloved son of Stephen and Donna and much loved brother of Stefan, Mise-Eire and Ryan,

His funeral will be today (Friday) at 1 30pm from his late residence to St Patrick’s Church for 2 30pm Requiem Mass,

His interment will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery,

Tiernan, a former pupil of St Paul’s Junior High School and the Southern Regional College, had played for Sarsfields GAA team.

Local SDLP cllr Declan McAlinden expressed his deepest sympathies to Tiernan’s father Stephen and mother Donna and the entire family.