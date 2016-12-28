Funeral to take place of the late Canon Jordan

The funeral is to take place tomorrow of former St Patrick’s Derrymacash Parish Priest Canon Cathal Jordan.

Canon Jordan, Pastor Emeritus, had been parish priest at Derrymacash for more than 20 years.

Latterly he had been at Seagoe Parish. However he retired to become Pastor Emeritus in 2012.

The son of the late Joseph and Mary Jordan (Scariff, Co Clare) and brother of Anne O’Brien and Gerry Jordan, Canon Jordan passed away at Carlingford Lodge Care Home in Warrenpoint on Boxing Day.

His remains will repose at the Parochial House, Derrymacash today (Wednesday) from 11 am to 4pm. with removal this evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash arriving at 6pm for evening prayer.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 1pm with interment afterwards in the Cemetery adjoining the Church.

His passing is deeply regretted by Bishop John McAreavey, the Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Dromore, his sister and brother, brother-in-law Conor, sister-in-law Freda, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Canon Jordan had been Chairman of the Board of Governors of St Mary’s High School, Lurgan.

He was also a former chairman of the Board of Governors of St Patrick’s School, Aghacommon.

Canon Jordan was also club Chairman and senior manager of Saval GAC.

He was also spiritual director of the Holy Family Conference of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (Seagoe).

Tributes have also been paid to Canon Jordan by the Derrymacash Lourdes Committee and the Wolfe Tones and St Enda’s GAC Derrymacash.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said he was saddened to hear of the pasing of Seagoe Parish priest Canon Cathal Jordan.

“He served in Derrymacash/Derrytrasna for over 20 years and had made many friends within the community. My thoughts and prayers to his extended family and friends.”