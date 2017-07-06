Gospelfest cancelled for this year but organiser hopes it will return in 2018

This year’s Gospelfest has been cancelled with the organiier citing personal changes and ‘pressure of life’.

A post on the official Gosplefest NI page Roy Dreaning said: “It is with a sense of regret and yet peace that I post this on the Gospelfest page.

“For the last few months I have struggled with making this decision, and now I feel its the time to post this news.

“This year has been a difficult one, and I had some struggles last year too, at this stage I am starting a on new circuit,,, as a lay-pastor, and with the changes and pressures of life I have decided to cancel Gospelfest this year, but also with the view that this is just a temporary pause, and with the hope to recommence this event in 2018.”

He went on: “I trust that you will understand and continue to pray for wisdom as we look to the future and seek what God would have us do.”

Beginning in 2009, GospelFest is one of the biggest gospel music events in the United Kingdom.

It is not associated with one church or faith-based organisation and is usually held near Waringstown.