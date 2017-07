Have your say

Grand cabaret night will be held in the Ashburn hotel on Friday, September 1.

Money will go to Lurgan and Moyraverty Lourdes and NI Hospice in memory of Fr Martin McAlinden.

Host will be Sean Wallace with performances from Tony Allen of Foster and Allen, Eddie Carey and Farmer Dan with entertainment from Gene Fitzpatrick.

Tickets £12. Doors open at 8pm.