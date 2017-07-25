Groups enjoy a lottery windfall

A number of Lurgan community groups are celebrating a summertime windfall after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Elm Tree Group is amongst the 85 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £746,713 from Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The group, based in Lurgan, supports 25 members aged 60-80 years old with respiratory conditions and their carers. It has been awarded a £4,939 grant for activities including a Christmas party, a bus trip, boccia, and music therapy sessions.

Growth for Adolescents and Providing Support in Lurgan provides activities to improve the mental health and physical wellbeing of young people. The project has received a £3,955 grant to help young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder to improve balance and motor skills and increase their chances of being able to ride a bike.

Also receiving funding is St Peter’s GAA Club in Lurgan, which provides sporting, cultural and community activities. It is using a £4,490 grant to improve the health and wellbeing of members and the wider community by providing activities including cardiac screening, mindfulness sessions and a first aid course. The project will also facilitate a visit by the Action Cancer Big Bus.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the Awards for All programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“Awards for All funds health, education, environment and community projects that help people bring about positive change in their lives, improve health and well-being, develop skills and create safer communities.

“The application process is simple and accessible and shall remain so, making it easy for applicants to successfully apply for small pots of funding that can have such a big impact on local communities.” and lives.”

Awards for All Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.biglotteryfund.org.uk. For more details call us on 028 9055 1455, or e-mail us at enquiries.ni@biglotteryfund.org.uk