Gum adverts to tell public ‘stick it in bin’

A fresh campaign against gum litter, spearheaded by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council, aims to teach the public to ‘stick it in a bin’.

The council has been chosen for the fourth year running to deliver the high profile campaign in an effort to reduce gum litter across the borough.

And they have worked, with areas monitored showing a significant reduction of the amount of gum dropped.

The dynamic, brightly coloured advertisements will appear in a range of locations across the borough, including roadside banners, ad shells, bus stops, billboards, posters, indoor and outdoor banners, window stickers, beer mats and lamppost boards.

The advertising features dance moves, encouraging people to dispose of gum litter responsibly in a fun and engaging way or face a fine of £80.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Gareth Wilson said: “We are thrilled to champion and lead this campaign again for the fourth year, as it not only highlights our commitment to raising awareness of chewing gum litter and its proper disposal but also our overall pledge to protecting and safeguarding our environment for the future.”

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful added: “Using creative measures, this innovative campaign will help to drive further awareness of the importance of binning used gum responsibly,”

The campaign has been funded by the Chewing Gum Action Group (CGAG) and by the chewing gum industry.

For more information, please visit www.chewinggumactiongroup.org.uk