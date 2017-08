A piece of equipment has been stolen from a gym in the Portadown area.

The dark green Cybex Tricep machine was stolen sometime between July 1 and July 22.

It is similar to the one pictured but had no pads as it was to be refurbished.

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting ref 1165 31/7/17 or contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.