Had small amount of cannabis

When police noticed the smell of cannabis in a house they found a small quantity of the drug in one of the bedrooms.

Michael Redmond Doran (24), Wellington Street, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis.

The court heard that on May 17 this year police were at an address in Carrickvale in relation to another matter.

They noticed the smell of cannabis. Doran admitted he had been smoking the drug and a small mount of herbal cannabis was found in a bag in a bedroom.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said that when police identified the smell of cannabis Doran admitted he had some in the house and showed it to them.

Mr Vernon said the amount involved was enough for one cigarette.