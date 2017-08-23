Harvest services at Derrycarne

The harvest celebrations at Derrycarne will take on special significant this year.

The first weekend in September marks the first anniversary of the opening of the new mission hall at Derrycarne.

This notable occasion will be marked by special harvest services.

On Saturday, September 2, at 8pm Mr Robert Todd - one of the well-known Todd family from the greater Derryall area, but now living and working in Scotland - will testify to how God changed his life.

On Sunday, September 3, at 8.15pm the speaker will be Mr Nigel Kissick (from the Gospel Mission for South America).

There will be special singing at both services.

Harvest supper will be served to everyone attending following Saturday’s meeting.

All are heartily invited to come along to both of these meetings.