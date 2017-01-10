Charity getting ManPowered

ManPowered is an innovative healthy lifestyle project which will be launched by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland in Craigavon soon aims to improve the health outcomes of local men who have low risk prostate cancer.

In Northern Ireland over 1,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, making it the most common form of cancer in men.

It is the second most common cause of cancer death in local men with approximately 250 dying every year. Prostate cancer is a common but often slow growing cancer usually affecting men over the age of 40.

ManPowered will start in the greater Belfast area in January and later in the Craigavon area.

The charity is offering the lifestyle project to men who are having their prostate monitored by their GP (ie they are under Active Surveillance).

The activities on offer will be tailored to men’s needs and interests. They include a range of physical activities, cookery classes as part of a healthy eating regime, health checks, lifestyle goals, music and social activities to improve social connections and mental health.

The year-long project is being funded by the Burdett Trust for Nursing and will run throughout 2017

Maresa McGettigan, Health Promotion Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Research shows that a better lifestyle can improve overall health, may reduce the risk of prostate cancer progression and improve outcomes if treatment is required in future

“We wanted to find a new way to support these men to lead healthier lives, both emotionally and physically, and we aim to do this by encouraging them to take part in preventative wellbeing activities.”

If you’d like to find out ring Maresa McGettigan on 028 9068 0743 or email maresamcgettigan@cancerfocusni.org.