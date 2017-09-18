Sinn Fein backing for Alzheimer’s training course

A special course which gives people informative training in how to care for family or friends with Alzheimers has been praised by Sinn Fein.

Local MLA John O’ Dowd praised the Alzheimer’s Society for their work and gave his backing to the ‘Training for Informal Carers’ programme which is being rolled out across the region .

This is a free course which anyone can take part in.

Mr O’ Dowd attended the Alzheimer’s road show in Banbridge.

Speaking afterwards he said: “I want to commend the Alzheimer’s Society on their work and support for people with dementia but also their families who care for them.

“It is important support is given to informal carers who can be overcome by the challenges they face in caring for loved ones with dementia,” said the Sinn Fein MLA.

“The support given by the Alzheimer’s Society is practical and shows that carers are not on their own,” said Mr O’Dowd.

The workshops are free and can be booked by phoning 02890387480 or by emailing NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk