Tinnitus awareness event at the library

Lurgan Library is hosting a special event to help people learn more about the debilitating illness of Tinnitus.

The Action on Hearing Loss is running a Tinnitus Awareness Event on Tuesday 5th September from 6pm to 7.30pm, in the library.

At the event you can learn what tinnitus is, what it sounds like, how it affects people and the causes of tinnitus.

You can also learn techniques that can be used to help minimise the distressing effect of tinnitus.

The organisers said: “We will also be offering hand reflexology and relaxation techniques on the night.”

For more info: www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk