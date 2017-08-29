Improved results for the fifth year in a row

Lismore Comprehensive is celebrating fantastic GCSE results as 83% of students have achieved five or more GCSE passes at Grades A*-C this year - the highest achieved in Lismore in recent memory.

Indeed the all-ability, non-selective school has maintained an upward trend for the fifth year in a row.

The results have shown an increase of over 16% on last year in this important category of pupils achieving at least five GCSE grades A*-C.

Hard work pays off!

Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal, said: “At Lismore, we very much view ourselves as a community and an extension of our pupils own families and parish.

“We are truly blessed with the high quality of our local primary school partners and the excellent education our pupils received before joining Lismore.

“Those excellent foundations set down in primary school have enabled us to build on solid ground. So we feel these fantastic results at GCSE are as much to be celebrated by our partner primary schools and we thank them for their on-going support and contribution.

“We also wish to thank our Year 12 parents who have supported us particularly well over the last year in challenging our pupils to aim high and commit to giving their best to their studies.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I wish to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, commitment and drive of our teaching staff and our support staff.

“As Principal, I could not ask for a better staff, who work tirelessly often above and beyond the commitments of the school day to support and assist our pupils to help them reach their potential.

“The buzz in our school on results day where staff return early from their holidays to be present to celebrate with and support our students in their next important decisions is testament to their commitment and service to the pupils of Lismore. I wish to thank each and every one of them.

“Exciting times now lie ahead for our students as they choose their Level 3 subjects and I look forward to welcoming them back into Sixth Form to begin the next important step in their educational journey.”

Top performances include: Clare McCorry, 5A*, 4A, 2B; Tiago Realinho, 1A*, 5A, 4B, 1C; Leo Mulholland, 4A*, 4A, 2B; Ellen O’Hara, 2A*, 6A, 1B, 1C; Nevin Donnelly, 1A*, 6A, 3B; Miollan Lavery, 8A, 2B

Jakub Czerny, 2A, 7B, 2C; Ruairi Heaney, 1A*, 5A, 4B; Gavin McCann, 1A*, 4A, 5B; Ruairi McParland, 1A*, 5A, 3B, 1C; Odhran O’Neill, 7A, 2B, 1C; Oisin O’Dowd, 5A, 5B; Abbie McKey, 5A, 4B, 1C; Amy Carson, 3A, 7B; Adam Henderson, 3A, 7B; Nathan Massey, 3A, 7B.