It’s full steam ahead for 347-space park and ride

Approval has been granted for the £3 million, 347-space park and ride scheme beside Portadown Train Station.

The go-ahead was given at last night (Wednesday’s) meeting of the planning committee of ABC Council.

According to the planning application, the work will including lighting, CCTV, a cycle shelter, general storage area and landscaping.

Access facilities will include a right turn lane to Corcrain Road.

The site, close to the former Denny’s site and the Northway, is owned by Translink.

Councillor Darryn Causby said it was good news for the town.