It’s town panto time with Dick and his cat

Portadown Pantomime returns this week as the Gateway Theatre Group stages the much-loved tale of Dick Whittington.

It will be performed in Portadown Town Hall from January 12-28.

Eddie Drury as Sarah the Cook and Suzanne McDonald as Dick Whittington.

The production follows the journey of Dick Whittington, a country boy who goes to London to find his fame and fortune, meeting a magical cat along the way, who helps him become Lord Mayor of London.

The show includes musical favourites, ‘Lambeth Walk’ and ‘A Sailor went to Sea’, plus some modern classics. For the first time, members of Blevins Academy of Dance and Drama have been cast in chorus roles.

Director Marie Tiffney said, “We are delighted to return with our annual pantomime. This is the third time the Gateway Theatre has performed Dick Whittington, and our cast and team have put 12 weeks of hard work into the production.

“We’ve gone back to our traditional panto roots by casting a female lead in the role of Dick, and firm favourite Eddie Drury MBE will, of course, be treading the boards again as the panto dame - this time as Sarah the Cook.”

Deborah Fleming, the show’s choreographer, added, “This is my 35th pantomime, having first performed as a courtier many moons ago. Over the years I’ve seen it all – from audience members turning up with umbrellas preparing to be soaked, to the panto nearly going ‘off with a bang’ due to pyrotechnic issues. What never changes however, is the fun, laughter and magic that is the Portadown Pantomime.”

Tickets are available by contacting the Panto Hotline on 028 3835 1313.