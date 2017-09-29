Italian placement for Southern Regional College students

Southern Regional College students recently spent two weeks on work placement in

Forli in Italy, fully funded by the Erasmus+ programme.

The 30 students were from courses in horticulture, childcare and IT from Newry, Armagh, Portadown and Lurgan campuses.

The IT students were placed in a gaming company and had experience of an array of

high spec Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality equipment. The students really enjoyed this experience and took part in tasks such as research and testing of games

designed for large companies such as Lamborghini and Bentley.

Funding for this project was secured by the College’s External Funding and

International Affairs Team through Erasmus +.

The team has secured over €3.4 million from the EU Leonardo and Erasmus+ programmes resulting in over 1000 staff and students getting the opportunity to undertake placements and study visits in the EU getting exposure to work in other European countries e.g. Malta, Italy, Spain, Finland, Germany and Sweden.