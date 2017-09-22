Jeweller doubles size of mall store

Faith Jewellers are set to open their new-look store today (Friday) after an expansion which has doubled the size of the premises and created two new jobs.

The shop has extended into the former Money Shop in High Street Mall, increasing its floor space from 1,400sq ft to more than 3,000 sq ft.

Owner Rodney Simmons said the extra space will allow the shop to offer customers the same choice as the branch at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

There will be room for new brands including Swarovski which, along with other makes, will have their own branded ‘shop’ in the store.

Staff numbers will also increase to four full-time and four part-time.

Mr Simmons, who lives in Laurelvale and has five daughters, said the shop had enjoyed six years of growth in the mall, since first opening in October 2010. The second store opened in Rushmere in 2012 while the online business was launched this July.

He said, “We are right beside the Post Office in the mall and that is a big pull for us. We have built up a loyal customer base here in Portadown and I think that’s down to a good mix of products which are very competitively priced.

“A large part of it is the customer service provided by our staff. The Portadown store supervisor Joanne Thompson and store manager Ciara Rafferty have been here since the shop first opened. We have a very low staff turnover.”