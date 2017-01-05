Jobs fair: Applegreen seeking to recruit new staff

Around 120 new jobs are to be created with the opening of the new Applegreen services on the M1 near Lisburn.

The new service station, Applegreen’s sixth site in Northern Ireland, is expected to open within the next few months.

It will have a range of food outlets including a Greggs, Burger King, Subway, Chopstix and Lavazza Café.

With Applegreen currently in the process of recruiting staff for the new services, a jobs fair has been organised at the existing country-bound M1 service station between Belfast and Lisburn.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 12 from 10am to 3pm.

Joe Barrett, Chief Operations Officer of Applegreen commented: “This recruitment fair is the first we have done in Northern Ireland and we look forward to welcoming local talent to work with us and our food partners. We are excited to continue to develop our business here and grow with the communities around our sites.”