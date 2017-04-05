Josh comes up with winning logo design

A Lurgan College student has certainly made his mark on the newly formed Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC).

Josh McAvoy, a Sixth Form student, from Lurgan College, has won a competition to design a logo for the new organisation.

For winning the competition he received a graphics tablet for himself, as well as £1,000 of technology for his school.

The competition involved Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5 students from member schools, who were invited to design a logo to be used by the Council.

Josh’s logo will be central to the development of CSSC’s branding

The talented college student said: “I am absolutely thrilled that my logo was chosen by the Council.

“While I considered other potential, more esoteric designs, I was very conscious of the clear criteria set down by the Council in relation to the logo – simple and easily reproduced.

“What I came up in the end was something which I felt symbolised both learning and success, encapsulated in the mortar board effect with its geometric design.

“I look forward to seeing the logo on all CSSC related material in the future”.

Lurgan College principal, Trevor Robinson, added: “Everyone connected with Lurgan College is very pleased for Josh who put so much time and effort into perfecting this striking logo. The school looks forward to liaising closely with the new Controlled Schools’ Support Council and the part that it has played in the designing of the logo is hopefully just the start of future meaningful engagement.”

Barry Mulholland, Chief Executive of CSSC said: “Ten logos were submitted as part of this competition and the quality of the entries was outstanding. I am now looking forward to seeing our new branding, of which this logo will be an integral part, in use.”