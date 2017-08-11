Judge hits out at woman who bought car ‘full as a sheugh’

An order for the forfeiture of a car bought by a woman when she was ‘as full as a sheugh’ was made last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Charlene Murphy, North Street, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on July 7 this year and was fined £250, banned for 12 months. She was fined £200 and disqualified for 12 months concurrently for not having insurance.

A fine of £25 was imposed for not displaying ‘L’ plates and she was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate and driving unaccompanied.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, said she had bought the vehicle from a neighbour and had been drinking.

After imposing the fines and ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered the forfeiture of the vehicle.

When asked if she would certify the defendant suitable for the drink driving course she said: “Not a mission’s chance when you go as full as a sheugh to buy a car which is an aggravating feature.”