Judge shocked that someone who does cocaine worked with children

When police searched a man found unconscious on a bench in Portadown a packet containing cocaine fell out of his wallet.

Gareth John McCombe (29), Lynden Gate, Portadown, was fined £500 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class A drug on December 11 last year.

The court heard that 1am police found the defendant slumped unconscious on a bench in West Street.

McCombe tested positive for cocaine and amphetamine but when interviewed denied all knowledge of the drugs.

A defending solicitor said he had no recollection of that night and would apologise for causing trouble and being so drunk. He accepted what the police had said. He added that McCombe worked in the retail industry and he had reported this matter to his employer.

The solicitor handed in character references to the court adding that this had ‘turned into a costly night out’ for McCombe. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was shocked that someone who does cocaine worked with children.

“Have you any idea what this substance could do to a child?” she said to the defendant. “You yourself could have died this night.”

She warned McCombe that if she saw him in court again for drugs offences he would be going to prison.