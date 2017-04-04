Katie takes on a challenge in Nepal

Aghalee girl, Katie McBarron will be embarking on a challenge of a lifetime in Nepal, this summer.

Katie, a former Lismore Comprehensive student who is currently studying Sound Engineering at Birmingham University will be working with children and families affected by the earthquake of April 2015, that kille 9,000 people and hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless with entire villages flattened.

Katie set herself a fundraising target of £1,950 to raise and will be holding a fundraising event at her home, on May 12.

“I’ll be working alongside communities in Nepal and assist in returning them to normality by rejuvenating their education system,” Katie said.

“Myself and a group of three will be working with families who have been devastated by the earthquake. We will be volunteering in schools in the rural area of Chaukot which will help the poorest communities, who are struggling to recover.”

To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatiesNepalChallenge.