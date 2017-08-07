Kelly expresses concern over sewer pipe installation work

Concerns have been expressed about the roadworks at Cornakinnegar Road in Lurgan.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “To facilitate the installation of a new sewer pipe the closure of part of Cornakinnegar Road for three weeks is necessary and the advised diversions are via Liscorran Road, Castor Bay Road and North Circular Road.”

Mrs Kelly said: “The additional traffic on Tarry Lane is making it difficult particularly for people in the immediate facility and the surrounding area. Tarry Lane is a very narrow road and surely it would be sensible for passing bays to have been provided in advance of the road works commencing. I have requested the Department to consider providing adequate passing lanes along this stretch of road.

She has also called for the bus shelter at the Cornakinnegar road to be re-instated following calls from residents.