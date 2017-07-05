Learner ordered to forfeit car

When he took a chance to drive on his own to pick up his the person who normally supervised him a learner driver was detected by police.

John Gerard Duffy, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted driving without insurance on April 3 at Woodside Green in the town. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months. For driving unaccompanied he was fined £75.

The court heard that at 4.10pm police saw the defendant driving unaccompanied. He only had a provisional licence and was not insured because he was driving unaccompanied.

A defence barrister said Duffy had lost the paper part of his licence. He added that Duffy was on his way to pick up his normal supervisor and took a chance.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered forfeiture of the car the defendant was driving.