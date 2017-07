Have your say

A Legion of Mark Knock pilgrimage will take place on Sunday, September 24 leaving St Paul’s Church in Lurgan.

Price is £20 for the day and you are asked to bring a packed lunch.

Bus leaves St Paul’s Church at 7.45am and anyone looking to take part can ring the following individuals:

Michael on 0787605 7550, Mary on 4098 5576 or Colette 074 7019 8180.