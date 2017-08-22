Lismore pupils have 97% A level pass rate

Lismore Comprehensive School is celebrating increased success at top grades by another 13% on last year as students achieve top grades at A Level.

With a 97% pass rate at A Level, this is a fantastic achievement for an all ability school.

Some of the top performing 'AS' level students at Lismore Comprehensive School pictured with staff from left, Rosemary Lavery, vice principal, Fiona Kane, principal and Shauna Lennon, vice principal. INLM34-211.

The school has an increase of 13% on last year of students achieving 3+ A Levels A*- C.

Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal, said: “Back in June, we were recognised as a Centre of Excellence for our inclusive practice and ethos as the first school in County Armagh to achieve the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM)

“I am absolutely delighted in this context that our ethos of inclusivity and welcoming young people of all abilities, all nationalities, needs and faiths to our school is helping them all thrive to achieve their full potential in our diverse community that nurtures every individual.

“We have had a substantial increase of 13% on last year of students achieving 3+ A Levels at A* - C. I am thrilled that so many of our A Level students have been successful in securing their first choice University place.

“We believe and demonstrate on a daily basis that academic ability and future success are not formed and fixed at 11 years of age and we have demonstrated that year on year in Lismore.

“The trend in Lismore continues that not one single A Level student left our school empty handed. It’s just fabulous to see so many smiling faces of subject teachers, pastoral staff, students and proud parents – their hard work, study and effort all coming to fruition.”

Top Achievers A Level: Adam McShane, A,A,B,C; Peter Lappin, A*,A,B,D; Daniel Pires, A,B,B,C; Joshua Coleman, A*,A*,A; Jake Coleman, A*,A,A; Che McCaughley, A*,A,A; Courtney Morgan, A*,A,A; Jose Rodrigues, B,C,C,D; Mise Haddock, A*,A,A; Michal Lisowski, A,B,B,B; Alicia McKeown, A,A,B; Aoife O’Hara, A,A,B; Fiontan Campbell, A,B,B; Michael McCoy, A,B,B

Top Achievers AS Level; Top Achievers by Rank – 4 A Levels: Emmet McGeown A, A, A, B; Wiktoria Wojnicka A, A, A, C; Aimee Beattie A, B, B, B; Ernest Szymula A, A, B, C; Orlaith Douglas A, B, B, E; Kamil Slaby A, A, C, E; Kerri Lamph A, C, D, E

Top Achievers by Rank – 3 A Levels: Jamie Leighton A, A, B; Caitlin Hurley A, A, C; Oran Madine A, A, C; Callum J McCann A, B, B; Lara White A, B, B