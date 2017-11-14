Local charity prepares for official opening of newly renovated office

Local charity Love for Life have a long and significant connection with the Lurgan area.

Originally working from a small mobile in the garden of founders, Dickie and Janice Barr, the organisation

relocated to larger premises in Waringstown in 2005.

Working with young people across Northern Ireland, and beyond, Love for Life is engaged in Relationships and Sexuality Education which encourages young people to value themselves, relationships and sex.

Chief Executive, Judith Cairns, said: “We deeply appreciate the important relationships that have been formed with our local supporters over many years. The people of this area have been so supportive of Love for Life as we have grown over the years. These important local connections are so significant that the charity recently decided to stay in Waringstown, rather than relocate to an alternative location.”

Mrs Cairns continued, “In order to meet the increased demand in schools and in the more informal youth settings, our team of committed staff has had to grow. The building that we were working in was no longer fit for purpose and so we began to explore various options. The reality is that Waringstown is our home and there was no desire for us to leave it. In a brave and courageous move, our faithful directors made the decision to renovate and improve our existing property in order to create and accessible, safe and creative working environment.

“We are simply delighted with the results and are so proud of what we have achieved thanks to the very generous support of local people and businesses.”

On Saturday (November 18), Love for Life will host a very special morning to celebrate this milestone

moment as they officially open their new offices. From 10am a table top sale will take place in the

Church of Ireland halls on Mill Hill in Waringstown.

The Love for Life offices will be open for viewing at 6 Banbridge Road where coffee and treats will be available all morning. All proceeds from the sale and coffee morning will help to pay for the essential renovation work.

At 12.30pm a short act of dedication and official opening will take place, with local man Ted Harrison cutting the ribbon. Ted, a member of Waringstown Presbyterian Church, was one of an army of volunteers who gave many hours to help Love for Life complete the work on their offices.

Mrs Cairns concluded: “We simply could not have achieved our dream without the hard work and generosity of so many people. We look forward to welcoming them.”