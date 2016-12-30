Locals recognised in New Years Honours List

A number of local people have been named in the New Years Honours List.

Simon Dougan, owner of the Yellow Door in Portadown, has been awarded an MBE for services to hospitality and catering in Northern Ireland.

Portadown man Anthony (Tony) O’Neill, group deputy chief executive of Dunbia, receives an OBE for services to the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Ivan Davison, a member of Portadown Male Voice Choir for more than 50 years, has received a BEM for services to the community in Portadown.

A Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) has been awarded to Scarva man Samuel Hoey, a sergeant with the PSNI.