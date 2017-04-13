Lockhart speaks out on shocking parking ticket statistics

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has raised concern at the number of parking tickets in the local area - particularly Banbridge which had the highest number of tickets issued in Upper Bann.

She has called for Transport NI and the Council to allow attendants to exercise a greater degree of tolerance.

Carla Lockhart said, “We want to encourage people to come into our town centres and support local business. All of our local towns have so many shops which are locally owned and I am a great believer is buying from people who live and support the area where possible. We have a great mix of family run businesses and multi-nationals and this is mutually beneficial to the residents.

“The punishment for running over time by a small margin does not fit the crime.

“The fine is too severe and whilst we acknowledge the need for parking times to be regulated to keep the flow of shoppers turning over we urgently need to see a reduction in the number of tickets issued. The number of free parking spaces is being eroded and I believe that something more creative should be done with regards to the cost of parking.

“I will be meeting with Council officers and Transport NI to discuss this and find the best solution possible for all. I understand that the traffic attendants have a job to do and I have no grudges to bear with these people as they have a job to do however I believe the governing authorities should allow these individuals more discretion with regards to ticketing.”