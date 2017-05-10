Looked at dashboard and caused car crash

When she looked at her dashboard while she was driving a 37-year-old woman crossed the white line and caused an accident.

Joanne Mears, Linvara, Tandragee, was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention. She was also given three points.

The court heard that on December 20 last year at 10am police attended a road traffic accident on the Tandragee Road, Portadown.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a lapse of concentration and she admitted she was at fault at the scene.

He added that it was a damage only accident and this had been sorted out by the insurance companies.