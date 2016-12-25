Lost control going round a bend

When he lost control of his car on a bend a 26-year-old man crashed into a fence and a tree, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Donatas Endrikaitis, whose address was given to the court as Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was fined £150 for driving without due care and attention on July 21 this year. He was also given three points.

The court heard that at 11.20pm a single vehicle road traffic accident took place at Corcrain Road in Portadown.

Coming round a bend the defendant had lost control of his vehicle, mounted a kerb and collided with a fence and a tree. There was extensive damage to the fence.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had a clear record and no points on his licence. He added that on the night in question it had been raining and the road was very wet.

Mr McDonald said there was no other vehicle involved.