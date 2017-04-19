Lottery boost for Moyraverty 50+

Moyraverty 50+ group had reason to celebrate with the recent news that they had received £33,030 from the Big Lottery fund’s People and Communities grant.

Thanks to the generosity of players of the National Lottery, the group based in Moyraverty will be able to continue for a further three years.

Chairperson Maureen Hilley explained what the grant will be used for: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this grant from the Big Lottery Fund, it puts us in a great position for the next three years.

“We will use it to provide a wide range of activities for people aged over 50 to help reduce social isolation and improve wellbeing.

“We run different activities such as day trips, tea dances and a walking group which is open to all abilities. We also hold intergenerational workshops and residentials with young people from Brownlow Youth Project which helps improve relationships and offer volunteering opportunities for the young people.”

With over 60 members at present, the grant from the Big Lottery Fund is vital to ensure the group continues. “Without this grant we couldn’t operate at all,” added Maureen.

“Because of this funding we are now open to new members. There is no joining cost, just come along to any of our activities and you will be made very welcome.”

If you are interested in joining Moyraverty 50+ group contact Maureen on 07774 505 169