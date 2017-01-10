Lucky escape after windscreen shattered

A driver had a lucky escape after their windscreen was shattered by an object thrown or fired at their vehicle in Craigavon.

And police warned it could have had disastrous consequences as the car was passing Lismore school as children were arriving for the day.

They said it could have resulted in multiple deaths.

Police said: “Around 8.55am on Monday a car was driving along the Brownlow Road towards the Hub when something was thrown or fired at the windscreen, which completely shattered.

“Thankfully, the driver was able to maintain control and bring the car to a safe stop, but this could have been so so much worse. At that time, being right outside Lismore Comprehensive, there were school pupils on foot on their way to school.

“If the driver had panicked or swerved we could be talking about MULTIPLE dead kids.”

The police spokesman added: “Whoever is responsible for this disgusting behaviour needs to have a good hard look at themselves.

“Today they could be mourning the loss of their own friends, with the death on their conscience for the rest of their life.

“It may have been a catapult, it may have been a large stone. Whatever it was, it caused considerable damage to the windscreen which shattered round the driver.

“No doubt the person responsible thought it was a bit of a laugh.

“Hopefully they will grasp sooner rather than later that funerals are no laughing matter, and that the line between life and death was close to being crossed.”

If you know who was responsible, or if you witnessed this incident, police have asked that you call them on 101. The incident number is 194 of 09/01/17. Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.