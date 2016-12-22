Lurgan Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Lidl, Tesco and M&S open?

Christmas and New Year is time for enjoying great food and spending time with family.

But there may be a time when you realise you have forgotten that must-have ingredient to make the holidays perfect.

So to make things quick and simple for you, we’ve put together a handy guide to some stores’ festive opening hours.

Tesco

Fri 23rd: normal Sat 24th: normal

Sun 25th: CLOSED

Mon 26th: CLOSED

Tue 27th: normal

Wed 28th: normal

Thurs 29th: normal

Fri 30th: normal

Sat 31st: normal Sun 1st: CLOSED

Mon 2nd: normal

Lidl

Mon 19th - Wed 21st - 8am - 10pm

Thu 22nd - Fri 23rd: 7am - 10pm

Sat 24th - 7am - 6pm

Sun 25th - CLOSED

Mon 26th - CLOSED

Tue 27th - Fri 30th - 8am - 9pm

Sat 31st - 8am - 7pm

Sun 1st - CLOSED

Mon 2nd - 8am - 9pm

Asda

On Christmas Eve, Asda will open from 6am-7pm and close for Christmas Day. The larger stores will open from 9am-6pm on Boxing Day.

For New Year’s Eve, larger stores will be open from 7am-7pm and 1pm-6pm on New Year’s Day.

