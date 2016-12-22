Lurgan Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Lidl, Tesco and M&S open?

Christmas and New Year is time for enjoying great food and spending time with family.
But there may be a time when you realise you have forgotten that must-have ingredient to make the holidays perfect.
So to make things quick and simple for you, we’ve put together a handy guide to some stores’ festive opening hours.
Tesco
Fri 23rd: normal Sat 24th: normal
Sun 25th: CLOSED
Mon 26th: CLOSED
Tue 27th: normal
Wed 28th: normal
Thurs 29th: normal
Fri 30th: normal
Sat 31st: normal Sun 1st: CLOSED
Mon 2nd: normal
Lidl
Mon 19th - Wed 21st - 8am - 10pm
Thu 22nd - Fri 23rd: 7am - 10pm
Sat 24th - 7am - 6pm
Sun 25th - CLOSED
Mon 26th - CLOSED
Tue 27th - Fri 30th - 8am - 9pm
Sat 31st - 8am - 7pm
Sun 1st - CLOSED
Mon 2nd - 8am - 9pm
Asda
On Christmas Eve, Asda will open from 6am-7pm and close for Christmas Day. The larger stores will open from 9am-6pm on Boxing Day.
For New Year’s Eve, larger stores will be open from 7am-7pm and 1pm-6pm on New Year’s Day.
