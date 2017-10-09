Lurgan lawyer to run the NY marathon

Lurgan barrister Richard Greene has teamed up with two solicitor buddies to run the New York marathon for a very worthy charity.

The QC and lawyers Gerard McNamara and Paul Pierce plan to pound the New York streets aiming to raise £10k for Action Cancer.

It has been 13 years since Dermot Greene passed away but his family still cherish wonderful memories of a loving father and husband.

Richard wanted to raise some funds for Action Cancer in memory of his dad Dermot who suffered from a terminal brain tumour.

And while Richard is quite at home wearing his wig and gown in the court room, he is just as comfortable running the roads and lanes around County Armagh.

And so the trio will be jetting off to New York in November for the 26.2 mile run.

Indeed their target amount for Action Cancer has almost reached the halfway mark, having totted up almost £5k on their Just Giving page.

Between them Richard and Gerard have finished more than 50 marathons however it is Paul’s first time to attempt it.

Richard, though mindful of the approach of middle age, has always kept himself fit and has been running since his childhood.

He quipped: “Part of this is about staying one step ahead of the Grim Reaper - who I don’t think runs marathons.”

Paul and Gerard are both partners in KRW Law. Paul said: “I am trying to meet the challenge of running my first marathon as I approach the ripe old age of 50.

“But ultimately this is just about trying to raise money for a good cause.”

Gerard, whose mother died in December 2015, said: “Everybody in some shape or form is going to be touched by cancer.”

There will be a quiz to help raise funds for Action Cancer at the Goodyear Social Club in Lurgan on Friday night October 13 at 8pm.

Anyone wanting to donate should go to www.justgiving.com/Gerard-McNamara1.