Lurgan rider competes in successful league competition

Saddle & Reins Special Olympics Equestrian Club held a very successful league competition at Barkston Stables, Newry, recently.

The club hosted Omagh Spires and Donegal’s Sarah Brophy as part of the Ulster Special Olympics Equestrian League.

It was a very busy day, with 21 Athletes taking part in Equitation and Working Trails. Under the guidance of Coach Clare Murtagh, Saddle & Reins recorded 12 firsts on the day with a number of athletes picking up second and third places also.

One of the senior athletes and experienced riders, is Sarah Molloy from Lurgan.

These awards will help the club in their league as they move on to being hosted by Coleraine RDA & Omagh Spires later in the year.

Concluding the event at Barkston Stables, Club Chairperson, Bernard Robb said, “It has been a wonderful day here at the stables, made all the more enjoyable with clubs travelling to part of this event. My thanks to the judges, Clare our coach, volunteers, and most importantly the athletes.

“Congratulations to everyone, and we look forward to being hosted in the next rounds in Coleraine and Omagh.”