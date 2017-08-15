Lurgan trio Sins of Cynic win Best Band

Lurgan trio ‘Sins of a Cynic’ won the Best Band category and netted themselves a cool £500 at Buskfest at the weekend.

The judges said ‘The lead singer possessed an amazing voice and together their superb three-part harmonies infused joy and life into their music.”

BuskFest is a major musical event in the province’s cultural calendar, and it hit all the right notes again this year when locals and visitors flocked to Banbridge town on Saturday, August 12 to enjoy an afternoon of eclectic entertainment performed by a new pool of fresh talent from all corners of Ireland and the UK.

The judging panel, led by BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, described the event as a “magnificient display of musicality”. Judges faced a tough dilemma deciding which acts put on a pitch perfect performance.

The buskers paid homage to all genres of music and had honed their vocal and instrumental skills to the highest levels, with polished performances by soloists, groups, saxophone players, guitarists, opera singers, traditional bands and even a ukulele band.

Weston Clendinning from Richhill took the top prize of £1,000 and was named Best Overall Winner. Judges agreed he was born to perform and destined for great things given his great vocal range and skill at playing the guitar and drums. As part of his prize, Weston will also be able to showcase his talents to a global audience with a live acoustic video recording sponsored by The Garage Project.

Now in its 14th year, Banbridge BuskFest has brought significant cultural, social and economic benefits to the local area over the years.