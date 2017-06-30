Major deal for Tayto affiliate

Tayto’s affiliate company, Montagu Group, has purchased its second vending business, West Country Vending Service, which turns over £11m per annum and has a strong presence in the South West of England and South Wales.

The multi-million pound deal includes West Country subsidiary, Hilton Vending, and brings an additional 5,300 operational vending machines under the Group’s control.

Paul Allen, chief executive of the Montagu Group, explain, “West Country is a long-established, route-based business with robust strongholds in the areas in which it operates. This acquisition is the next progressive step in our strategic development programme and increases our share of the GB vending-solutions sector significantly, bringing an extra 5,300 vending machines online.

“West Country is both disciplined and highly customer-focused with a family-oriented ethos similar to the Tayto Group, which, along with its fixed revenue streams, made it an attractive proposition.”

Tayto Group’s diversification into the vending-solutions sector has increased the company’s turnover, which in the last twelve years, has risen from £19 million and is now in excess of £215m.

Paul explains: “Although we are still in the very early days of our expansion into the GB vending sector, we are making large strides, building our profile and presence rapidly. We have acquired more than 12,500 vending machines in the space of a year which, in turn, has increased the Group’s turnover substantially. We are aiming for further growth within this sector... which opens up new distribution channels for Tayto Group products, alongside the extensive range of hot and cold drinks and confectionery that our machines carry.”