‘Make sure you are registered to vote in general election’

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart recently held two voter registration clinics in Banbridge Orange Hall and Brownlow House, Lurgan.

Following the removal of many voters from the electoral register, the DUP representative embarked on a round of clinics to ensure as many people as possible are added to the electoral roll.

Speaking after the clinics, Ms Lockhart said: “The general election is of utmost importance. I want to see a vote that represents and signals Upper Bann’s desire to stay within the Union and to elect once again David Simpson as our Member of Parliament to legislate, represent and deliver for us at Westminster.

“With the institutions at Stormont so fragile we need a strong team of DUP MPs to help negotiate and chart our way through what will be a challenging time within the United Kingdom’s existence.”

She added: “I have been overwhelmed by the number of people coming forward to register to vote and would urge anyone who is not registered to make sure they are well in advance of the election on June 8.”