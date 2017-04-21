Male voice choir concert on tonight

Tonight (Friday April 21 at Craigavon Civic Centre) is a special one for Portadown Male Voice Choir, with its annual concert, starting at 7.45pm.

Acclaimed Irish soprano Cara O’Sullivan is special guest, at the 91st in the long-running series of concerts!

Cara’s talents have taken her all over the world – London, Nantes, America, all over Europe and Australia. The Irish Times has described her as “Undoubtedly the Irish superstar of her generation.”

She will be singing items from light opera, to Irish folk, and the shows, and there are a few tickets left at Winnie’s of Woodhouse Street, or patrons can pay at the door. Admission is £15.