Man accused of assaulting officer

David Ivor Glendenning (61), Knocknagore Road, Gilford has been accused of assaulting a police officer on Christmas Day last year.
The case was adjourned until February 17, at last Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.
David Ivor Glendenning (61), Knocknagore Road, Gilford has been accused of assaulting a police officer on Christmas Day last year.
The case was adjourned until February 17, at last Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lurgan Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.