Man and woman left shaken after petrol bomb attack

A man and woman escaped uninjured after a petrol bomb attack on a house in Portadown in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Sergeant Robert McMurran said the incident in the Granville Road area took place around midnight.

He added, “A man and woman inside the house at the time were left shaken but uninjured. Some scorch damage was caused to the property.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested and questioned. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.